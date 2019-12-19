AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 19.

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19 9:00 AM Sea-Tac Airport host live reindeer on light rail platform to celebrate the holidays

Location: Sound Transit, SeaTac, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/sea-tac, https://twitter.com/SeaTacAirport

Contacts: Kate Hudson, Sea-Tac Airport, Hudson.K@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 6801

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Dec. 19 11:00 AM Public rally in support of Puget Sound Clean Air Agency ‘s clean fuel standard – Public rally in support of Puget Sound Clean Air Agency ‘s clean fuel standard prior to a public hearing. Speakers include Seattle Port Commissioner-elect Sam Cho and Washington State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://climatesolutions.org, https://twitter.com/climatesolution

Contacts: Stephanie Noren, Climate Solutions, stephanie@climatesolutions.org, 1 206 454 7839

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19 5:30 PM U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard mark 40 years of cooperation – Ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of Cooperative Vessel Traffic Services agreement between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard

Location: U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle, 1519 Alaskan Way S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard 13th District External Affairs, USCGD13@gmail.com, 1 206 220 7237

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19 6:30 PM Connect Evergreen Community Coalition holds underage drinking and driving awareness event – Connect Evergreen Community Coalition, Washington state Target Zero program, Vancouver Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol hold town hall event to discuss underage drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances

Location: Evergreen High School, 14300 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.evergreenps.org/, https://twitter.com/evergreenps

Contacts: Trooper Will Finn, Washington State Patrol, William.Finn@wsp.wa.gov, 1 360 831 3037

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 19

Weblinks: http://www.paccar.com/news

Contacts: Ken Hastings, PACCAR Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@paccar.com, 1 425 468 7530

——————–

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 5:45 PM Memorial for the Homeless in Vancouver – Friends of the Carpenter, Outsiders Inn, and the Council for the Homeless host a Memorial for the Homeless, commemorating the 15 people with Vancouver-area connections who died while homeless this year

Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q3 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345