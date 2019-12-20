Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 64, Canyon Ridge 48
Bonneville 81, Skyline 76
Borah 58, Centennial 32
Challis 48, Watersprings 40
Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 42
Eagle 66, Timberline 54
Filer 61, Marsh Valley 59
Idaho Falls 52, Hillcrest 34
Imbler, Ore. 38, Notus 33
Mackay 60, Leadore 28
Madison 63, Blackfoot 34
McCall-Donnelly 62, Melba 61
Minico 53, Burley 45
N. Gem 59, Rockland 57
Post Falls 62, Rigby 59
Prairie 76, Genesee 45
Preston 71, Century 51
Ridgevue 50, Mountain Home 41
Salmon River 60, Vision Charter 55
Shoshone 49, Raft River 40
South Fremont 70, American Falls 40
Sugar-Salem 39, Star Valley, Wyo. 38
Thunder Ridge 61, Shelley 49
Vale, Ore. 57, Aberdeen 34
Valley 60, Wendell 55, OT
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake 53, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 38
Riverton, Wyo. 41, Grace 27
West Side 73, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 36
Truckstop Classic=
Nyssa, Ore. 44, Marsing 39
Soda Springs 67, Ontario, Ore. 59
Union Bobcat Classic=
Council 51, Crane, Ore. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakeside vs. Shadle Park, Wash., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 56, Malad 19
Bishop Kelly 52, Ridgevue 29
Boise 59, Borah 21
Carey 42, Valley 30
Challis 45, Watersprings 29
Firth 45, Salmon 19
Fruitland 56, La Grande, Ore. 51
Grangeville 47, Liberty Charter 14
Jerome 64, Vallivue 40
Mackay 73, Leadore 40
Mountain View 62, Meridian 46
Murtaugh 50, Glenns Ferry 18
Notus 54, Imbler, Ore. 29
Post Falls 46, North Central, Wash. 42
Preston 43, Marsh Valley 40
Rich County, Utah 41, West Side 27
Rocky Mountain 47, Eagle 45
Skyview 38, Nampa 31
W. Jefferson 61, Ririe 58
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Grace 55, Little Snake River, Wyo. 44
Rock Springs, Wyo. 58, Bear Lake 46
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Nyssa, Ore. 27, McCall-Donnelly 24
Orofino 60, Adrian, Ore. 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/