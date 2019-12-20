Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:37 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 64, Canyon Ridge 48

Bonneville 81, Skyline 76

Borah 58, Centennial 32

Challis 48, Watersprings 40

Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 42

Eagle 66, Timberline 54

Filer 61, Marsh Valley 59

Idaho Falls 52, Hillcrest 34

Imbler, Ore. 38, Notus 33

Mackay 60, Leadore 28

Madison 63, Blackfoot 34

McCall-Donnelly 62, Melba 61

Minico 53, Burley 45

N. Gem 59, Rockland 57

Post Falls 62, Rigby 59

Prairie 76, Genesee 45

Preston 71, Century 51

Ridgevue 50, Mountain Home 41

Salmon River 60, Vision Charter 55

Shoshone 49, Raft River 40

South Fremont 70, American Falls 40

Sugar-Salem 39, Star Valley, Wyo. 38

Thunder Ridge 61, Shelley 49

Vale, Ore. 57, Aberdeen 34

Valley 60, Wendell 55, OT

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake 53, Cheyenne South, Wyo. 38

Riverton, Wyo. 41, Grace 27

West Side 73, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 36

Truckstop Classic=

Nyssa, Ore. 44, Marsing 39

Soda Springs 67, Ontario, Ore. 59

Union Bobcat Classic=

Council 51, Crane, Ore. 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeside vs. Shadle Park, Wash., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Malad 19

Bishop Kelly 52, Ridgevue 29

Boise 59, Borah 21

Carey 42, Valley 30

Challis 45, Watersprings 29

Firth 45, Salmon 19

Fruitland 56, La Grande, Ore. 51

Grangeville 47, Liberty Charter 14

Jerome 64, Vallivue 40

Mackay 73, Leadore 40

Mountain View 62, Meridian 46

Murtaugh 50, Glenns Ferry 18

Notus 54, Imbler, Ore. 29

Post Falls 46, North Central, Wash. 42

Preston 43, Marsh Valley 40

Rich County, Utah 41, West Side 27

Rocky Mountain 47, Eagle 45

Skyview 38, Nampa 31

W. Jefferson 61, Ririe 58

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Grace 55, Little Snake River, Wyo. 44

Rock Springs, Wyo. 58, Bear Lake 46

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Nyssa, Ore. 27, McCall-Donnelly 24

Orofino 60, Adrian, Ore. 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

