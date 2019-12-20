Skip to Content
Published 11:04 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Valley Christian 39

Archbishop Murphy 48, Stanwood 44

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 75, Garfield 70

Arlington 68, Shorecrest 64

Auburn 61, Auburn Mountainview 32

Auburn Riverside 68, Kentlake 60

Ballard 47, Rainier Beach 45

Battle Ground 59, Prairie 54

Bear Creek School 41, Bush 35

Bellevue Christian 59, South Whidbey 39

Bremerton 80, Kingston 39

Bridgeport 63, Oroville 55

Capital 55, Peninsula 48

Chiawana 73, Pasco 30

Colfax 55, Asotin 42

Cusick 72, Northport 25

Darrington 71, Orcas Island 38

Davis 72, Wenatchee 53

DeSales 69, Columbia (Burbank) 66

Deer Park 50, Riverside 34

Eastlake 74, Issaquah 60

Eastside Catholic 95, Blanchet 54

Emerald Ridge 70, Tahoma 59

Ephrata 52, Ellensburg 39

Everett 61, Lynnwood 59

Fort Vancouver 64, Heritage 56

Freeman 49, West Valley (Spokane) 48

Friday Harbor 59, Mount Vernon Christian 47

Garfield-Palouse 66, Colton 33

Glacier Peak 67, Monroe 51

Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, O’Dea 66

Grandview 54, Toppenish 46

Hood River, Ore. 81, Columbia (Burbank) 46

Hoquiam 59, Toledo 45

Inchelium 79, Selkirk 50

Ingraham 60, Cleveland 54

Jackson 57, Kamiak 53

KKittitas/Thorpittitas 54, Mabton 37

Kamiakin 90, Richland 62

Kennewick 71, Southridge 64

King’s Way Christian School 59, Cascade Christian 37

La Center 46, King’s 45

La Salle 99, Cle Elum/Roslyn 44

Lake Roosevelt 70, Tonasket 29

Lake Washington 54, Bellevue 31

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 69, Newport 41

Liberty (Spangle) 75, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49

Liberty 58, Sammamish 54

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 68, Tekoa/Rosalia 41

Lynden Christian 66, Blaine 19

Mariner 60, Cascade (Everett) 50

Marysville-Getchell 72, Cedarcrest 62

Medical Lake 76, Colville 75

Mercer Island 60, Interlake 48

Mount Tahoma 64, Clover Park 47

Mount Vernon 81, Lake Stevens 79, OT

Mountlake Terrace 71, Snohomish 41

Naches Valley 77, Sunnyside Christian 47

Nooksack Valley 77, Mount Baker 64

North Creek 73, Bothell 65

North Kitsap 83, Olympic 54

Oakesdale 66, Pomeroy 38

Odessa 75, Columbia (Hunters) 32

Olympia 62, Camas 38

Omak 69, Cascade (Leavenworth) 41

Port Angeles 71, North Mason 39

Prosser 82, Othello 49

Puyallup 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 37

Renton 57, Hazen 51

Republic 65, Curlew 60

River View 64, Warden 58

Roosevelt 57, Lincoln 28

Royal 69, Connell 41

Seattle Academy 69, University Prep 35

Sehome 51, Bellingham 30

Selah 58, East Valley (Yakima) 49

Shelton 60, Timberline 56

Shorewood 80, Oak Harbor 64

Skyline 90, Todd Beamer 52

Skyview 70, Wilson 64

Sumner 54, Curtis 51

Sunnyside 75, Moses Lake 59

Taholah 56, Neah Bay 46

Toutle Lake 56, Kalama 36

Vashon Island 47, Sultan 30

W. F. West 58, Washougal 55

Wahluke 60, Kiona-Benton 56

Walla Walla 83, Hanford 63

Wapato 71, Quincy 59

West Valley (Spokane) 60, Eastmont 47

White Swan 59, Umatilla, Ore. 45

Wilbur-Creston 72, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39

Woodinville 66, Inglemoor 62

Yelm 66, Central Kitsap 26

Zillah 75, Highland 25

Helix Holiday Tournament=

Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op, Ore. 52, Klickwood 51

Helix Tournament=

Griswold, Ore. 39, Bickleton 38

Lakeside Tournament=

Evergreen (Vancouver) 58, North Medford, Ore. 42

Seaside Holiday Tournament=

Seaside, Ore. 73, Centralia 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeside, Idaho vs. Shadle Park, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Murphy 48, Stanwood 44

Auburn 40, Auburn Mountainview 32

Ballard 47, Rainier Beach 45

Bear Creek School 56, Bush 50

Bellevue Christian 57, South Whidbey 39

Capital 55, Peninsula 52

Cashmere 57, Mt. Spokane 48

Cedarcrest 47, Marysville-Getchell 30

Charles Wright Academy 30, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28

Chelan 66, Brewster 26

Chiawana 58, Pasco 51

Colfax 70, Asotin 28

Colton 65, Garfield-Palouse 47

Columbia (Burbank) 54, DeSales 18

Columbia River 52, Ridgefield 29

Connell 70, Royal 38

Cottage Grove, Ore. 49, Elma 46

Curlew 73, Republic 15

Davis 60, Wenatchee 56

Deer Park 41, Riverside 36

East Valley (Yakima) 52, Selah 47

Eatonville 55, Tenino 45

Ellensburg 68, Ephrata 29

Everett 48, Lynnwood 45

Ferndale 47, Squalicum 38

Franklin Pierce 64, Highline 14

Gig Harbor 52, North Thurston 40

Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 25

Grandview 54, Toppenish 46

Heritage 47, Fort Vancouver 7

Inchelium 79, Selkirk 50

Ingraham 59, Cleveland 23

Interlake 46, Mercer Island 34

Issaquah 51, Eastlake 36

Jackson 44, Kamiak 31

Kennewick 65, Southridge 40

King’s Way Christian School 52, Cascade Christian 41

Kingston 70, Bremerton 14

Kiona-Benton 51, Wahluke 25

Lake Roosevelt 56, Tonasket 42

Lake Stevens 63, Mount Vernon 33

Lake Washington 54, Bellevue 31

Lakeside (Seattle) 50, Holy Names 37

Liberty (Spangle) 85, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40

Liberty 59, Sammamish 15

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 73, Tekoa/Rosalia 23

Lynden 64, Sedro-Woolley 30

Mabton 56, KKittitas/Thorpittitas 47

Mariner 34, Cascade (Everett) 25

Medical Lake 43, Colville 25

Meridian 43, Anacortes 36

Mossyrock 51, Onalaska 40

Mount Si 38, Newport-Bellevue 32

Mount Vernon Christian 55, Friday Harbor 14

Neah Bay 73, Taholah 17

Newport 56, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 55

North Creek 80, Bothell 46

Northport 75, Cusick 33

Odessa 69, Columbia (Hunters) 11

Pomeroy 43, Oakesdale 40

Port Angeles 61, North Mason 26

Post Falls, Idaho 46, North Central 42

Prairie 50, Battle Ground 23

Prosser 70, Othello 44

R.A. Long 59, Hockinson 43

Renton 61, Hazen 48

Richland 79, Kamiakin 51

Rogers (Puyallup) 68, Juanita 63

Roosevelt 69, Lincoln 8

Seattle Academy 59, University Prep 37

Seattle Christian 32, Tyee 22

Seattle Prep 62, Nathan Hale 28

Shelton 51, Timberline 49

Shorecrest 58, Arlington 43

Shorewood 45, Oak Harbor 42, OT

Snohomish 70, Mountlake Terrace 45

Sultan 42, Vashon Island 19

Sumner 57, Bonney Lake 39

Sunnyside 51, Moses Lake 47

Sunset, Ore. 56, Evergreen (Vancouver) 49

Tacoma Baptist 46, Lake Quinault 19

Toledo 49, Graham-Kapowsin 28

Toutle Lake 56, Kalama 26

Trout Lake 55, Stevenson 51

Tumwater 74, Montesano 49

Walla Walla 65, Hanford 45

Wapato 58, Quincy 35

Warden 76, River View 29

Washougal 59, Rochester 36

Waterville-Mansfield 72, Soap Lake 22

Wellpinit 78, Harrington 7

West Valley (Spokane) 71, Freeman 50

West Valley (Yakima) 68, Eastmont 24

White Swan 79, Umatilla, Ore. 43

Wilbur-Creston 31, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 27

Winlock 41, Castle Rock 18

Woodinville 66, Inglemoor 62

Yelm 66, Central Kitsap 26

Zillah 62, Highland 18

Nike Tournament=

Joe Smith=

Miami Country Day, Fla. 59, Garfield-Palouse 32

John Anderson=

Eastside Catholic 49, National Christian Academy, Md. 36

Tarkanian Classic=

Premier Bracket=

Mt. Eden, Calif. 47, Mountain View 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

