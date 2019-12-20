Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Valley Christian 39
Archbishop Murphy 48, Stanwood 44
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 75, Garfield 70
Arlington 68, Shorecrest 64
Auburn 61, Auburn Mountainview 32
Auburn Riverside 68, Kentlake 60
Ballard 47, Rainier Beach 45
Battle Ground 59, Prairie 54
Bear Creek School 41, Bush 35
Bellevue Christian 59, South Whidbey 39
Bremerton 80, Kingston 39
Bridgeport 63, Oroville 55
Capital 55, Peninsula 48
Chiawana 73, Pasco 30
Colfax 55, Asotin 42
Cusick 72, Northport 25
Darrington 71, Orcas Island 38
Davis 72, Wenatchee 53
DeSales 69, Columbia (Burbank) 66
Deer Park 50, Riverside 34
Eastlake 74, Issaquah 60
Eastside Catholic 95, Blanchet 54
Emerald Ridge 70, Tahoma 59
Ephrata 52, Ellensburg 39
Everett 61, Lynnwood 59
Fort Vancouver 64, Heritage 56
Freeman 49, West Valley (Spokane) 48
Friday Harbor 59, Mount Vernon Christian 47
Garfield-Palouse 66, Colton 33
Glacier Peak 67, Monroe 51
Gonzaga College, D.C. 74, O’Dea 66
Grandview 54, Toppenish 46
Hood River, Ore. 81, Columbia (Burbank) 46
Hoquiam 59, Toledo 45
Inchelium 79, Selkirk 50
Ingraham 60, Cleveland 54
Jackson 57, Kamiak 53
KKittitas/Thorpittitas 54, Mabton 37
Kamiakin 90, Richland 62
Kennewick 71, Southridge 64
King’s Way Christian School 59, Cascade Christian 37
La Center 46, King’s 45
La Salle 99, Cle Elum/Roslyn 44
Lake Roosevelt 70, Tonasket 29
Lake Washington 54, Bellevue 31
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 69, Newport 41
Liberty (Spangle) 75, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 49
Liberty 58, Sammamish 54
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 68, Tekoa/Rosalia 41
Lynden Christian 66, Blaine 19
Mariner 60, Cascade (Everett) 50
Marysville-Getchell 72, Cedarcrest 62
Medical Lake 76, Colville 75
Mercer Island 60, Interlake 48
Mount Tahoma 64, Clover Park 47
Mount Vernon 81, Lake Stevens 79, OT
Mountlake Terrace 71, Snohomish 41
Naches Valley 77, Sunnyside Christian 47
Nooksack Valley 77, Mount Baker 64
North Creek 73, Bothell 65
North Kitsap 83, Olympic 54
Oakesdale 66, Pomeroy 38
Odessa 75, Columbia (Hunters) 32
Olympia 62, Camas 38
Omak 69, Cascade (Leavenworth) 41
Port Angeles 71, North Mason 39
Prosser 82, Othello 49
Puyallup 56, Rogers (Puyallup) 37
Renton 57, Hazen 51
Republic 65, Curlew 60
River View 64, Warden 58
Roosevelt 57, Lincoln 28
Royal 69, Connell 41
Seattle Academy 69, University Prep 35
Sehome 51, Bellingham 30
Selah 58, East Valley (Yakima) 49
Shelton 60, Timberline 56
Shorewood 80, Oak Harbor 64
Skyline 90, Todd Beamer 52
Skyview 70, Wilson 64
Sumner 54, Curtis 51
Sunnyside 75, Moses Lake 59
Taholah 56, Neah Bay 46
Toutle Lake 56, Kalama 36
Vashon Island 47, Sultan 30
W. F. West 58, Washougal 55
Wahluke 60, Kiona-Benton 56
Walla Walla 83, Hanford 63
Wapato 71, Quincy 59
West Valley (Spokane) 60, Eastmont 47
White Swan 59, Umatilla, Ore. 45
Wilbur-Creston 72, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 39
Woodinville 66, Inglemoor 62
Yelm 66, Central Kitsap 26
Zillah 75, Highland 25
Helix Holiday Tournament=
Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op, Ore. 52, Klickwood 51
Helix Tournament=
Griswold, Ore. 39, Bickleton 38
Lakeside Tournament=
Evergreen (Vancouver) 58, North Medford, Ore. 42
Seaside Holiday Tournament=
Seaside, Ore. 73, Centralia 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakeside, Idaho vs. Shadle Park, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 48, Stanwood 44
Auburn 40, Auburn Mountainview 32
Ballard 47, Rainier Beach 45
Bear Creek School 56, Bush 50
Bellevue Christian 57, South Whidbey 39
Capital 55, Peninsula 52
Cashmere 57, Mt. Spokane 48
Cedarcrest 47, Marysville-Getchell 30
Charles Wright Academy 30, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28
Chelan 66, Brewster 26
Chiawana 58, Pasco 51
Colfax 70, Asotin 28
Colton 65, Garfield-Palouse 47
Columbia (Burbank) 54, DeSales 18
Columbia River 52, Ridgefield 29
Connell 70, Royal 38
Cottage Grove, Ore. 49, Elma 46
Curlew 73, Republic 15
Davis 60, Wenatchee 56
Deer Park 41, Riverside 36
East Valley (Yakima) 52, Selah 47
Eatonville 55, Tenino 45
Ellensburg 68, Ephrata 29
Everett 48, Lynnwood 45
Ferndale 47, Squalicum 38
Franklin Pierce 64, Highline 14
Gig Harbor 52, North Thurston 40
Glacier Peak 56, Monroe 25
Grandview 54, Toppenish 46
Heritage 47, Fort Vancouver 7
Inchelium 79, Selkirk 50
Ingraham 59, Cleveland 23
Interlake 46, Mercer Island 34
Issaquah 51, Eastlake 36
Jackson 44, Kamiak 31
Kennewick 65, Southridge 40
King’s Way Christian School 52, Cascade Christian 41
Kingston 70, Bremerton 14
Kiona-Benton 51, Wahluke 25
Lake Roosevelt 56, Tonasket 42
Lake Stevens 63, Mount Vernon 33
Lake Washington 54, Bellevue 31
Lakeside (Seattle) 50, Holy Names 37
Liberty (Spangle) 85, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 40
Liberty 59, Sammamish 15
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 73, Tekoa/Rosalia 23
Lynden 64, Sedro-Woolley 30
Mabton 56, KKittitas/Thorpittitas 47
Mariner 34, Cascade (Everett) 25
Medical Lake 43, Colville 25
Meridian 43, Anacortes 36
Mossyrock 51, Onalaska 40
Mount Si 38, Newport-Bellevue 32
Mount Vernon Christian 55, Friday Harbor 14
Neah Bay 73, Taholah 17
Newport 56, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 55
North Creek 80, Bothell 46
Northport 75, Cusick 33
Odessa 69, Columbia (Hunters) 11
Pomeroy 43, Oakesdale 40
Port Angeles 61, North Mason 26
Post Falls, Idaho 46, North Central 42
Prairie 50, Battle Ground 23
Prosser 70, Othello 44
R.A. Long 59, Hockinson 43
Renton 61, Hazen 48
Richland 79, Kamiakin 51
Rogers (Puyallup) 68, Juanita 63
Roosevelt 69, Lincoln 8
Seattle Academy 59, University Prep 37
Seattle Christian 32, Tyee 22
Seattle Prep 62, Nathan Hale 28
Shelton 51, Timberline 49
Shorecrest 58, Arlington 43
Shorewood 45, Oak Harbor 42, OT
Snohomish 70, Mountlake Terrace 45
Sultan 42, Vashon Island 19
Sumner 57, Bonney Lake 39
Sunnyside 51, Moses Lake 47
Sunset, Ore. 56, Evergreen (Vancouver) 49
Tacoma Baptist 46, Lake Quinault 19
Toledo 49, Graham-Kapowsin 28
Toutle Lake 56, Kalama 26
Trout Lake 55, Stevenson 51
Tumwater 74, Montesano 49
Walla Walla 65, Hanford 45
Wapato 58, Quincy 35
Warden 76, River View 29
Washougal 59, Rochester 36
Waterville-Mansfield 72, Soap Lake 22
Wellpinit 78, Harrington 7
West Valley (Spokane) 71, Freeman 50
West Valley (Yakima) 68, Eastmont 24
White Swan 79, Umatilla, Ore. 43
Wilbur-Creston 31, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 27
Winlock 41, Castle Rock 18
Woodinville 66, Inglemoor 62
Yelm 66, Central Kitsap 26
Zillah 62, Highland 18
Nike Tournament=
Joe Smith=
Miami Country Day, Fla. 59, Garfield-Palouse 32
John Anderson=
Eastside Catholic 49, National Christian Academy, Md. 36
Tarkanian Classic=
Premier Bracket=
Mt. Eden, Calif. 47, Mountain View 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dayton-Waitsburg vs. Liberty Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/