Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 72-year-old Beaverton woman named Janet Risch was fatally stabbed in Wednesday’s robbery at a Wells Fargo bank branch. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Debra Thompson of Beaverton was critically injured. Beaverton police say both women were attacked by Salvator Martinez-Romero. Police say after Martinez-Romero left the bank he confronted Ian Day in a parking lot, assaulted Day and stole his car. Police say Martinez-Romero drove off and confronted a woman named Martha Bashir in a residential neighborhood, attacking her and stealing her vehicle. Police caught him after he drove her car to Tigard, abandoned it and fled on foot. Day and Bashir were treated at local hospitals. Martinez-Romero was arraigned Thursday on accusations of murder and attempted murder.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington vapor shop among the first to have its license suspended for failure to comply with the state’s ban on flavored vapor products will close. The Columbian reports Fuse Vapor Distribution Inc., the business entity behind Fuse Vapor in Hazel Dell, was one of three suspended vapor businesses announced Wednesday by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted 3,100 educational visits at Washington vapor shops after the ban went into effect. Most shops had already pulled their flavored products, according to Capt. Lisa Reinke with the agency’s tobacco tax and vapor enforcement unit.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a car crashed into a school bus, injuring six children in southwestern Oregon. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says police and fire responded to the crash on highway 199 in Grants Pass at 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say the bus with approximately 35 children was headed on a field trip when a 31-year-old driver in a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop in time and hit the bus from behind at about 35 mph. Six children who complained of pain were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police say the driver of the car was issued a citation for following too closely.