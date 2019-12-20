Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies. The justices’ 7-2 ruling Thursday comes after arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition. The coalition led by The Associated Press argued lawmakers have been violating the law by not releasing information like sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents. Lawmakers have long argued they are not subject to the law passed by voters in 1972.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A report finds that a Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon and traveled throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups. The report prepared for the state Legislature says Rep. Matt Shea also trained young people to fight a “holy war,” condoned intimidating opponents and promoted militia training by the Patriot Movement for possible armed conflict with law enforcement. The report was released Thursday. Shea was suspended from the state House Republican Caucus on Thursday evening, and advised to resign. Shea did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington vapor shop among the first to have its license suspended for failure to comply with the state’s ban on flavored vapor products will close. The Columbian reports Fuse Vapor Distribution Inc., the business entity behind Fuse Vapor in Hazel Dell, was one of three suspended vapor businesses announced Wednesday by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted 3,100 educational visits at Washington vapor shops after the ban went into effect. Most shops had already pulled their flavored products, according to Capt. Lisa Reinke with the agency’s tobacco tax and vapor enforcement unit.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.