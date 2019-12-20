Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SNAKE RIVER DAMS REPORT

SPOKANE — Four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained, a new report said. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words.

WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE — A right-wing Washington state lawmaker vowed that he will not resign despite a damning report that says he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report, which was prepared by an outside investigator for the Legislature and released Thursday, said Rep. Matt Shea traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 700 words.

ALASKA SEXUAL ASSAULT-COLD CASE AUDIT

NOME, Alaska — The two cops — the cold case detective from Virginia and the evidence technician from Alaska — had a mission. Sift through more than a decade of grim stories from this small city set between the Bering Strait and Alaska’s western tundra. By VICTORIA MCKENZIE and WONG MAYE-E. SENT: 3300 words.

IN BRIEF

ELDER ABUSE CONVICTION: Boise woman convicted of elder abuse, neglect, exploitation