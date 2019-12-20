Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Ethics panel rebukes Rep. McMorris Rodgers for misused funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has rebuked Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state for misusing taxpayer money and ordered her to reimburse more than $7,500 to the U.S. Treasury. In a report that culminates a six-year investigation, the ethics panel said McMorris Rodgers misused official resources for campaign or other political purposes. McMorris Rodgers was the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican caucus from 2013 to January 2019. The congresswoman said in a letter to the ethics panel she accepts its findings.

Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

Ruling puts hold on gold exploration plans in eastern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A court says the U.S. Forest Service violated environmental laws by failing to adequately consider potential harm to Yellowstone cutthroat trout in a Canadian mining company’s plans to expand its search for gold in eastern Idaho. The judge ruled Wednesday that the Forest Service must examine how exploratory drilling by British Columbia-based Otis Gold Corporation could harm groundwater and possibly fish. The company’s Kilgore Project covers about 19 square miles about 60 miles north of Idaho Falls. The company says the area contains about 825,000 ounces of gold.

Idaho man suspected of fatally beating ex-girlfriend

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have arrested and charged an Idaho man with murder involving torture in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend. Prosecutors say 56-year-old Darla Fletcher went to David Randall’s house to pick up some belongings she left behind. Her family grew concerned after she didn’t show up for work. Police say her adult son went to confront Randall on Monday and found his mother’s body covered in blood in the home. Randall faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Randall has not yet entered a plea and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

3 selected as possible replacements for Idaho House lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democrats have submitted three possible replacements to fill a vacancy in the Idaho House. The Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 sent the names Wednesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little. Lauren Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. Chris Mathias is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who works for the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he helps build and maintain the Idaho standards achievement system. Charlene Taylor is a senior researcher with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency. Little will select one to replace Mat Erpelding. He resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Officials say fewer eagles returning to Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Public land managers say the number of eagles flocking to northern Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene has unexpectedly dropped. Bureau of Land Management biologist Carrie Hugo counted 223 eagles last week compared to 367 counted last year. BLM spokeswoman Suzanne Endsley says the eagles may be focusing on other food sources this year, like Lake Pend Oreille.