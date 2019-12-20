Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Court: Washington state lawmakers subject to records act

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies. The justices’ 7-2 ruling Thursday comes after arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition. The coalition led by The Associated Press argued lawmakers have been violating the law by not releasing information like sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents. Lawmakers have long argued they are not subject to the law passed by voters in 1972.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Report: Washington lawmaker engaged in ‘domestic terrorism’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A report finds that a Washington state lawmaker took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States during a 2016 standoff at a wildlife refuge in Oregon and traveled throughout the West meeting with far-right extremist groups. The report prepared for the state Legislature says Rep. Matt Shea also trained young people to fight a “holy war,” condoned intimidating opponents and promoted militia training by the Patriot Movement for possible armed conflict with law enforcement. The report was released Thursday. Shea was suspended from the state House Republican Caucus on Thursday evening, and advised to resign. Shea did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press.

VAPE STORES-SUSPENDED LICENSE

3 vape store licenses suspended for not complying with ban

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington vapor shop among the first to have its license suspended for failure to comply with the state’s ban on flavored vapor products will close. The Columbian reports Fuse Vapor Distribution Inc., the business entity behind Fuse Vapor in Hazel Dell, was one of three suspended vapor businesses announced Wednesday by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted 3,100 educational visits at Washington vapor shops after the ban went into effect. Most shops had already pulled their flavored products, according to Capt. Lisa Reinke with the agency’s tobacco tax and vapor enforcement unit.

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.

AP-US-CONGRESS-ETHICS-MCMORRIS-RODGERS

Ethics panel rebukes Rep. McMorris Rodgers for misused funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has rebuked Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state for misusing taxpayer money and ordered her to reimburse more than $7,500 to the U.S. Treasury. In a report that culminates a six-year investigation, the ethics panel said McMorris Rodgers misused official resources for campaign or other political purposes. McMorris Rodgers was the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican caucus from 2013 to January 2019. The congresswoman said in a letter to the ethics panel she accepts its findings.

ROOMMATES ATTACKED

Police: 85-year-old woman kills 1 roommate, shoots another

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say an 85-year-old woman killed a roommate, shot another and then tried to kill herself at their home south of Seattle. KOMO reports that police received a 911 call from the shooting victim around 1 a.m. Thursday reporting she had been shot in her home in Federal Way, Washington. Federal Way Police Cmdr. Kurt Schwan said officers arrived to find one woman dead from “blunt force trauma” and the woman who had been shot. Both women were in their 30s. The surviving victim named an 85-year-old woman who lived with them as the suspect. That woman was arrested.

POLICE-FAKE PRESENTS STOLEN

Man steals fake presents from Pullman police lobby

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Pullman Police say a man just released from jail helped himself to presents under the department’s Christmas tree — only to find out the presents were fake. Video from the Pullman Police Department shows a 20-year-old Washington State University student after he had been held on suspicious of underage drinking walk up to the tree and take several packages. But as he walks outside, the video shows him realize the packages were there for show and were in fact empty. Video then shows the man tossing the empty boxes across the parking lot in frustration. Police say no charges are being sought.

CHILD FLU DEATH

King County child dies of flu

SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials say a King County child died of complications from the flu earlier this month — the first known case of a pediatric flu-related death in the county since 2009. The Seattle Times reports the child was elementary-school age and died in a Pierce County hospital Dec. 15, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Three King County adults also have died since the start of this flu season, which began unusually early. Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said the predominant strain circulating right now is the influenza B virus. Officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

ISLAMIC STATE SUPPORT

Connecticut man accused of supporting Islamic State group

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 26-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group in Syria. Federal prosecutors say Kevin McCormick of Hamden made several statements expressing a desire to travel to Syria and to fight for IS. He was arrested on Oct. 21. Authorities announced Thursday that he has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State. A message seeking comment from the public defender’s office representing him was not immediately returned. It is the second case this week of a Connecticut man charged with trying to support IS. Authorities say the two cases are unrelated.