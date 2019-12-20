AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Dec. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 9:00 AM Community groups, health advocates call for limits on Oregon’s most dangerous pollution sites – More than 20 community, environmental and health advocacy organizations from around the state file a formal petition calling for limits on Oregon’s most dangerous pollution sites. Supported by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, the petition asks the state to make changes to a rule that regulates pollution from areas such as construction sites, distribution centers and rail yards

Location: Southwest 9th Avenue, SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.whatsinourair.org/

Contacts: Suzette Riley, C+C, sriley@cplusc.com, 1 206 557 4310

——————–

Friday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds ‘2019, A Year in Review’ press conference – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds ‘2019, A Year in Review’ press conference to highlight the work done by the City of Portland to improve livability and address community needs. Other attendees include Prosper Portland Director Kimberly Branam, Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, Joint Office of Homeless Service Director Marc Jolin, and Portland Police Bureau Deputy Chief Jami Resch

Location: Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784