Oregon State puts streak on line vs A&M

Oregon State (9-1) vs. Texas A&M (4-5)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State looks for its eighth straight win of the season as it takes on Texas A&M. Oregon State is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak. Texas A&M is coming off a 63-60 home win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg has averaged 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Josh Nebo has put up 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and two blocks. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 20.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Ethan Thompson has put up 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Thompson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beavers. Texas A&M has 40 assists on 59 field goals (67.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Oregon State has assists on 51 of 83 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oregon State offense has scored 80.9 points per game, the 25th-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M has only averaged 57 points per game, which ranks 274th nationally.

