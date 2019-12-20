WA–Washington News Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing Washington state lawmaker vowed that he will not resign despite a damning report that says he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 740 words. AP Photos.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-REPORT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained, a new report said. By Nicholas K. Geranos. SENT: 770 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBC—SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP

While the vast majority of high school senior prospects have finalized their college plans during the early signing period that ends Friday, some elite recruits áren’t announcing their decisions until next month’s all-star games or the February signing date. Some schools have more work to do than others as they try to upgrade their recruiting classes in February. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, expected by 5 p.m.

IN BRIEF

—WASHINGTON STATE-MONSANTO LAWSUIT: Judge won’t dismiss Washington lawsuit against Monsanto.

—NORTHWEST STORM: Northwest storm brings heavy rains, flooding concerns.

—MAN RUN OVER: Man dies after exiting moving truck, hit by dad.

—DOG FIGHTING-ARREST: 49 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring.