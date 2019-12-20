WA–Washington News Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing Washington state lawmaker vowed that he will not resign despite a damning report that says he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 740 words. AP Photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC RECORDS

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Supreme Court this week ruled that emails, text messages and other records held by state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure under the Public Records Act. SENT: 750 words.

RANCHING STANDOFF GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge on Friday revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. SENT: 370 words.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-REPORT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus in the state on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained, a new report said. By Nicholas K. Geranos. SENT: 770 words. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORMS

SEATTLE — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic, closed roads and caused some power outages. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC—SIGNING DAY ROUNDUP

While the vast majority of high school senior prospects have finalized their college plans during the early signing period that ends Friday, some elite recruits áren’t announcing their decisions until next month’s all-star games or the February signing date. Some schools have more work to do than others as they try to upgrade their recruiting classes in February. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 600 words, expected by 5 p.m.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-WOODS SUSPENDED

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods was suspended for four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. By Tim Booth. SENT: 430 words.

FBC—LAW VEGAS BOWL PREVIEW

LAS VEGAS — Chris Petersen brought Boise State into the national consciousness with trick plays and toughness. He returned Washington to the top of the Pac-12 with his kind of guys. By Dan Greenspan. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

—WASHINGTON STATE-MONSANTO LAWSUIT: Judge won’t dismiss Washington lawsuit against Monsanto.

—MAN RUN OVER: Man dies after exiting moving truck, hit by dad.

—DOG FIGHTING-ARREST: 49 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring.