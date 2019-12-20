AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Dec. 20.

Friday, Dec. 20 9:45 AM Julian Castro on campaign trail in Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro campaigns in Washington state, reading to children, El Centro De La Raza, 2524 16th Ave S, Seattle (9:45 AM PST); touring Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/Latino Culture, 9635 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Seattle (10:30 AM PST); roundtable, One American Way, 1225 S Weller St, Seattle (1:00 PM PST); petition gathering with Washington state Rep. Eric Pettigrew, Winter Solstice Holiday Night Market, 6310 NE 74th St, Seattle (5:00 PM PST); and house party, 2211 37th Ave SW, Seattle (7:00 PM PST)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.julianforthefuture.com, https://twitter.com/JulianCastro

Contacts: Julian Castro Press Office, press@julianforthefuture.com

Friday, Dec. 20 11:00 AM Las Vegas Bowl Week 2019 events – Players and coaches from the Boise State Broncos and Washington Huskies football teams take part in kickoff media conference and kickoff luncheon, Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, NV (11:00 AM PST), and attend a pep rally on Fremont Street, Fremont Street, Las Vegas (6:00 AM PST)

Weblinks: http://www.unlv.edu, https://twitter.com/unlvnews

Contacts: Mark Wallington , UNLV Rebels Media Office , mark.wallington@unlv.edu, 1 702 895 4472

Friday, Dec. 20 5:45 PM Memorial for the Homeless in Vancouver – Friends of the Carpenter, Outsiders Inn, and the Council for the Homeless host a Memorial for the Homeless, commemorating the 15 people with Vancouver-area connections who died while homeless this year

Location: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Dec. 20 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q3 2019 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345