Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained. The report released Friday says the dams are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are also endangered. The four dams are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite, and they are located on the Snake River between the Tri-Cities of Washington and Lewiston, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Ada County jury has found a Boise woman guilty of abusing an elderly couple she worked for as a caregiver. Fifty-three-year-old Sherri L. Watring is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Prosecutors say she denied adequate medical care and nutrition to an elderly woman and had the woman’s husband cremated without his family’s knowledge when he died in 2018. The elderly woman died a few months later in hospice care.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation. Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.