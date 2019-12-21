Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is keeping apart its craft beer and high-grade marijuana — at least for now. The state agency which regulates alcoholic and recreational marijuana says beer and other alcoholic drinks may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. A spokesman for the agency cited concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug of potential liver damage from CBD and said the state needed to step in until federal agencies create regulations. The rule takes effect Jan. 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

SEATTLE (AP) — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused power outages. In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.91 inches of rain. In Oregon, rainfall totals were approaching 5 inches in the Willapa Hills by early Friday and the Oregon Coast Range recorded more than 3 inches,

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia minister has been arrested on charges that he committed sexual assaults in Oregon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that Helio Ferriera was arrested on Dec. 3. Investigators say they have linked the 41-year-old Ferreira to crimes committed in the Portland area in 2012, 2016 and 2018. Officials declined to release further details, citing the “sensitivity” of the cases. Police in Portland are investigating whether Ferreira has links to any other sexual assault cases. Ferriera remained jailed without bail in Georgia on Friday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.