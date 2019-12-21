Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 36 points and CJ McCollum had 31, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-103 victory over the Orlando Magic. Portland earned its season-high third straight win despite losing Carmelo Anthony to a bruised left knee in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers improved to 8-7 since Anthony joined the team a month ago. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Woods is the second Seattle player to be suspended this week. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely Monday. Woods was an important role player for Seattle’s defensive line. He started five of 14 games but saw significant playing time, playing more than 50% of defensive snaps in seven games. Woods was primarily a run stopper who had 32 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. His suspension begins Sunday when Seattle hosts Arizona.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chris Petersen brought Boise State into the national consciousness with trick plays and toughness. He then moved on to Washington and returned the Huskies to the top of the Pac-12 with his kind of guys. Petersen is now ready to step away from coaching but not before seeing his current team face his former team. The Huskies play the 18th-ranked Broncos in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. Petersen initially expressed hesitation about having his Huskies play Boise State, who are led by his former offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin. But Washington players have embraced everything about the matchup.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington’s Chris Petersen will end his six-year coaching tenure with the Huskies by facing the Broncos, the program he was in charge of for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013. Washington is out to show it is the team that had Pac-12 title game participants Oregon and Utah on the ropes and not the one that lost to conference stragglers Stanford and Colorado. The Boise State Broncos returned to the top of the Mountain West despite starting three quarterbacks and should end the season ranked for the fourth time in six seasons under coach Bryan Harsin.