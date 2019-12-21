Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 21 at 10:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 21 at 10:00 PM
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 22 at 4:00 AM
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 22 at 4:00 AM
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:31 am

Idaho Daybook

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 21.

Saturday, Dec. 21 8:30 AM Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association holds their annual Shop With A Sheriff Christmas program for Ada County 118 kids

Location: Walmart Supercenter, 5001 N Ten Mile Rd, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://adacounty.id.gov/, https://twitter.com/Ada_County

Contacts: Travis Ruby, Ada County Sheriff Employees Association, truby@adacounty.id.gov, 1 208 577 3748

The Associated Press

