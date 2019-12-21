Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-RANCHING-STANDOFF-GRAZING-PERMIT-LAWSUIT

Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-REPORT

Study looks at benefits and liabilities of Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained. The report released Friday says the dams are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are also endangered. The four dams are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite, and they are located on the Snake River between the Tri-Cities of Washington and Lewiston, Idaho.

ELDER ABUSE CONVICTION

Boise woman convicted of elder abuse, neglect, exploitation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Ada County jury has found a Boise woman guilty of abusing an elderly couple she worked for as a caregiver. Fifty-three-year-old Sherri L. Watring is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Prosecutors say she denied adequate medical care and nutrition to an elderly woman and had the woman’s husband cremated without his family’s knowledge when he died in 2018. The elderly woman died a few months later in hospice care.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation. Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.

AP-US-CONGRESS-ETHICS-MCMORRIS-RODGERS

Ethics panel rebukes Rep. McMorris Rodgers for misused funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has rebuked Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state for misusing taxpayer money and ordered her to reimburse more than $7,500 to the U.S. Treasury. In a report that culminates a six-year investigation, the ethics panel said McMorris Rodgers misused official resources for campaign or other political purposes. McMorris Rodgers was the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican caucus from 2013 to January 2019. The congresswoman said in a letter to the ethics panel she accepts its findings.

RANCHING STANDOFF-GRAZING PERMIT LAWSUIT

Judge considers Hammond Ranches grazing permit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, is considering whether federal authorities should revoke grazing permits it granted to two Oregon cattle ranchers who were pardoned by President Donald Trump. Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting a fire on federal land that burned about 140 acres. They were ultimately sentenced to five years in prison. A protest over their case led to the 2016 armed occupation of a wildlife refuge near Burns, Oregon that ended with one death. Trump pardoned the Hammonds last year but environmental groups sued when the U.S. government renewed their grazing permits.