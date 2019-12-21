Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-RANCHING-STANDOFF-GRAZING-PERMIT-LAWSUIT

Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation. Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest storm brings heavy rain, flooding, slides

SEATTLE (AP) — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused power outages. In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.91 inches of rain. In Oregon, rainfall totals were approaching 5 inches in the Willapa Hills by early Friday and the Oregon Coast Range recorded more than 3 inches,

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-REPORT

Study looks at benefits and liabilities of Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained. The report released Friday says the dams are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are also endangered. The four dams are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite, and they are located on the Snake River between the Tri-Cities of Washington and Lewiston, Idaho.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LEGISLATURE-PUBLIC-RECORDS

Court: Washington state lawmakers subject to records act

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies. The justices’ 7-2 ruling Thursday comes after arguments in June on the appeal of a case that was sparked by a September 2017 lawsuit filed by a media coalition. The coalition led by The Associated Press argued lawmakers have been violating the law by not releasing information like sexual harassment reports, calendar entries and other documents. Lawmakers have long argued they are not subject to the law passed by voters in 1972.

WASHINGTON STATE-MONSANTO LAWSUIT

Judge won’t dismiss Washington lawsuit against Monsanto

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge says he’s not dismissing Washington state’s lawsuit against Monsanto over pervasive pollution from PCBs. In a ruling Thursday, King County Superior Court Judge Jim Rogers declined a request by the agrochemical giant to reject the case. Rogers said Washington had stated a plausible case against the company. Attorney General Bob Ferguson has alleged that Monsanto long hid what it knew about the harmful effects of PCBs, the toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades.

MAN RUN OVER

Man dies after exiting moving truck, hit by dad

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after exiting a moving truck on an Interstate 5 ramp north of Vancouver, Washington, and was run over by the driver, who was his father. Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn says both parents were in the front and the son was in the backseat Thursday morning while driving near Woodland. Finn says the son had some medical issues and got out of the truck after some kind of verbal issue and altercation. Finn says the father tried to slow down and move the truck to the shoulder but ended up running over his son. He died at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

DOG FIGHTING-ARREST

49 dogs rescued from suspected dog-fighting ring

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Pierce County Animal Control has rescued 49 dogs from a suspected dog-fighting operation in Tacoma and arrested their alleged owner. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, animal control received a tip that pit bulls at a Tacoma home appeared to be starving. Authorities say an animal control officer visited the home and was shown dogs that were malnourished, had wounds and scars, and were afraid of their owner. A search warrant for the home was served Wednesday. Authorities say officers found dozens of dogs locked in crates with no lighting or ventilation. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and animal fighting charges.

VAPE STORES-SUSPENDED LICENSE

3 vape store licenses suspended for not complying with ban

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A southwestern Washington vapor shop among the first to have its license suspended for failure to comply with the state’s ban on flavored vapor products will close. The Columbian reports Fuse Vapor Distribution Inc., the business entity behind Fuse Vapor in Hazel Dell, was one of three suspended vapor businesses announced Wednesday by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. The Liquor and Cannabis Board conducted 3,100 educational visits at Washington vapor shops after the ban went into effect. Most shops had already pulled their flavored products, according to Capt. Lisa Reinke with the agency’s tobacco tax and vapor enforcement unit.

