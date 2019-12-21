Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 21 at 10:00 PM
1 of 4
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 21 at 10:00 PM
2 of 4
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 22 at 4:00 AM
3 of 4
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County; Modoc County until Dec 22 at 4:00 AM
4 of 4
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 4:31 am

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Dec. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Dec. 23 Holly Madison celebrates 40th birthday – 40th birthday of Holly Madison, American model, TV personality, author and former Playboy Bunny who first found fame on E! reality show ‘The Girls Next Door’. In 2001, Madison moved into the Playboy Mansion and officially became one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, but the couple broke up in 2008

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/hollymadison

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply