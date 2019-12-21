Washington, Ball State meet in Diamond Head Classic

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Ball State (6-4) vs. Washington (8-2)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Washington are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. Washington earned an 81-59 win over Seattle on Tuesday, while Ball State won 65-47 against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. Tahjai Teague, Ishmael El-Amin, Kyle Mallers, Jarron Coleman and Brachen Hazen have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) across its previous three contests while Ball State has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a collective unit has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams. The Cardinals have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

