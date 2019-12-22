Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are searching for two children tied to a suspicious death case in Idaho. The Rexburg police department said 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Rexburg police said the parents never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where their children are and aren’t cooperating with the investigation. Their mother, Lori Vallow, recently married Chad Daybell. Though police haven’t disclosed the exact nature of the connection, authorities note the new marriage happened shortly after Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead at home in October.

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained. The report released Friday says the dams are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are also endangered. The four dams are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite, and they are located on the Snake River between the Tri-Cities of Washington and Lewiston, Idaho.