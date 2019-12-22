Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports OSU on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court. Stansbury couldn’t immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech. OSU said it wanted Stansbury to “conclude the contractual obligations.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is keeping apart its craft beer and high-grade marijuana — at least for now. The state agency which regulates alcoholic and recreational marijuana says beer and other alcoholic drinks may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. A spokesman for the agency cited concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug of potential liver damage from CBD and said the state needed to step in until federal agencies create regulations. The rule takes effect Jan. 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.