Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in western Washington died when his patrol car crashed while he was on his way to back up other officers on an urgent domestic violence call. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Deputy Cooper Dyson died while en route to assist two fellow officers already dispatched to a Parkland home. They had asked for back up after arriving to the initial call reporting a young child had been assaulted and there were weapons in the home. Dyson is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule is returning to Earth this weekend after its first test flight, its mission cut short by an improperly set clock on the spacecraft. Ground controllers are aiming for a Sunday morning touchdown in the New Mexico desert. The Starliner _ carrying no astronauts, only a test dummy _ was supposed to spend a week at the International Space Station. But the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after launching Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The space station docking was scrapped, and managers decided to bring the spacecraft home as soon as possible.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.