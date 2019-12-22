Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies. They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen _ who left Boise State to coach Washington _ after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down after six seasons. Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake’s defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 29 points, Hassan Whiteside had 16 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocks, and the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-106. Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 33 points for Minnesota, which is still missing injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns. CJ McCollum had 26 points and swingman Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 19 for the Trail Blazers, who played without a banged-up Carmelo Anthony.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 24 points and nine rebounds to help No. 2 Gonzaga beat Eastern Washington 112-77, clearing a path for the Bulldogs to become the sixth top-ranked team in the nation so far this season. No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 18 Villanova 56-55 earlier Saturday. That gave Gonzaga a chance at attaining the top spot on Monday. Gonzaga has reached No. 1 several times in recent years, including twice last season. Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Ryan Woolridge added 15 points for Gonzaga (13-1), which has won five straight games since falling to Michigan in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Zags have won 30 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard led a late surge to help No. 8 Oregon escape an upset scare against Texas Southern for an 84-78 victory. Pritchard scored 29 points, 16 of them in the final 4:44 as the Ducks finally got the lead and held it. Will Richardson added 18 points. Chris Baldwin had 27 points for the Tigers, who a year ago posted an 89-84 victory over the Ducks, then ranked 18th. Tyrik Armstrong added 21 points for TSU. After trailing by three at halftime, the Tigers scored the first five points of the second half and upped the margin to 45-39 before the Ducks went on a 16-3.