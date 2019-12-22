Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OSU sues former athletic director now at Georgia Tech

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University is suing its former athletic director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports OSU on Wednesday filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court. Stansbury couldn’t immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech. OSU said it wanted Stansbury to “conclude the contractual obligations.”

Record rain, darkness: Seattle braces for floods, mudslides

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.

Buzzkill: Oregon bans cannabis-infused alcoholic beverages

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is keeping apart its craft beer and high-grade marijuana — at least for now. The state agency which regulates alcoholic and recreational marijuana says beer and other alcoholic drinks may not contain either THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, or CBD, the non-psychoactive part that is said to relieve stress and pain. A spokesman for the agency cited concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug of potential liver damage from CBD and said the state needed to step in until federal agencies create regulations. The rule takes effect Jan. 1.

Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

Northwest storm brings heavy rain, flooding, slides

SEATTLE (AP) — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused power outages. In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.91 inches of rain. In Oregon, rainfall totals were approaching 5 inches in the Willapa Hills by early Friday and the Oregon Coast Range recorded more than 3 inches,

Georgia pastor accused of sexual assaults in Oregon

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia minister has been arrested on charges that he committed sexual assaults in Oregon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells local news outlets that Helio Ferriera was arrested on Dec. 3. Investigators say they have linked the 41-year-old Ferreira to crimes committed in the Portland area in 2012, 2016 and 2018. Officials declined to release further details, citing the “sensitivity” of the cases. Police in Portland are investigating whether Ferreira has links to any other sexual assault cases. Ferriera remained jailed without bail in Georgia on Friday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer representing him.

Ice house burns on Oregon coast, toxic ammonia released

CHARLESTON, Ore. (AP) — An ice house near Coos Bay caught fire and released ammonia that caused temporary evacuations. KEZI-TV reports the ice house which provided ice for anglers in Charleston started burning and releasing ammonia at about 9 a.m. Friday. By Friday afternoon authorities said ammonia was no longer being detected in the area and a recommended evacuation had been lifted. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says the ice house was destroyed. First responders had to wait to fight the fire until a regional hazmat team arrived. Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Coos Bay Sheriff’s office said Friday morning that southerly winds were expected to help push the ammonia out into the bay.

Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation. Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.