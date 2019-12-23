Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime. The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant Saturday morning when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by 26-year-old Nolan Strauss of Nebraska. Strauss, who is a white man, is a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney. Police said in a statement that the motive “leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has upheld a lower court decision regarding ownership of a boat launch on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported the Dec. 11 ruling says the Eastside Highway District does not own the launch in Boothe Park in Coeur d’Alene. The highway district had appealed a decision establishing a boundary on the park’s east side. District administrators say the case has kept alive a debate over district and public access to the area. The state Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision that residents Gregory and Ellen Delavan own the launch.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has rejected a proposal that would have slashed the incentive for the power generated from solar panels. It would have changed how Idaho Power customers with solar panels are reimbursed for the energy they harness that goes back into the power grid. The PUC on Friday rejected the idea, saying the public wasn’t adequately notified about the significant changes. The commission instead directed Idaho Power to conduct a cost-benefit analysis on the solar panel program while also voting to permanently grandfather in the 4,000 existing Idaho Power customers so that their rates will not change.