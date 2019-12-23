Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing’s CEO is stepping down with no end in sight for a crisis that has enveloped the manufacturer and its marquee aircraft, the Max 737. The Chicago company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately. The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on January 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes _ one in October 2018 off the cost of Indonesia and another in March 2019 in Ethiopia _ which killed a combined total of 346 people. The company said the change in leadership is needed to restore confidence in Boeing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police said they believe a recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.” KOIN reports police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of—on average—a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths and injuries. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime. The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant Saturday morning when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by 26-year-old Nolan Strauss of Nebraska. Strauss, who is a white man, is a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney. Police said in a statement that the motive “leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.