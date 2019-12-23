Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has upheld a lower court decision regarding ownership of a boat launch on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported the Dec. 11 ruling says the Eastside Highway District does not own the launch in Boothe Park in Coeur d’Alene. The highway district had appealed a decision establishing a boundary on the park’s east side. District administrators say the case has kept alive a debate over district and public access to the area. The state Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision that residents Gregory and Ellen Delavan own the launch.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn’t want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.