Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kenyan Drake rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals may have ended Seattle’s chances the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 27-13 win over the Seahawks. Drake had an 80-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD in the fourth quarter to cap the victory. Larry Fitzgerald also had a 21-yard TD reception. The Seahawks can still win the NFC West with a victory over San Francisco next week. The 49ers are 12-3. Seattle is 11-4.

HONOLULU (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points, Quade Green had 21 and No. 22 Washington pulled away from Ball State for an 85-64 victory in a Diamond Head Classic quarterfinal. Isaiah Stewart added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who shot 56% percent from the field and won for the seventh time in eight games. Green, a transfer from Kentucky, went 7 of 8 from the floor _ including 4 for 5 on 3-pointers. Tahjai Teague had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals.

UNDATED (AP) — NBA coaches are striking the delicate balance between pushing inexperienced players enough for the players and the team to have success while realizing that the learning curve in the league is often a long one. The pace of the NBA can be daunting for newcomers. There’s little time for extensive practices so players must make strides on the fly and are thrown into the fire to learn as they go. There’s no one-size-fits all but if players and coaches don’t figure it out, both can be out of a job.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has fired offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan after a season where the Huskies’ offense failed to meet expectations. It’s the first major move by new coach Jimmy Lake and came less than 24 hours after the Huskies closed out Chris Petersen’s tenure with a 38-7 win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Hamdan became an easy target for critics as Washington’s offense struggled and seemed to lack innovation. Washington also announced that tight ends coach Jordan Paopao would not return next season.