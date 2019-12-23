Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County until Dec 23 at 12:00 PM
1 of 1
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 3:31 am

Idaho Daybook

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Monday, Dec. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply