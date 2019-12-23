Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRAIN-BOAT TRAILER

Train crashes into stolen boat trailer

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham, Oregon. No injuries were reported. KOIN reports the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday Police say it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects.

AP-BOEING-CEO

Boeing CEO resigns after two deadly 737 Max crashes

Boeing’s CEO is stepping down with no end in sight for a crisis that has enveloped the manufacturer and its marquee aircraft, the 737 Max. The Chicago company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately. The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes _ one in October 2018 off the cost of Indonesia and another in March 2019 in Ethiopia _ which killed a combined total of 346 people. The company said the change in leadership is needed to restore confidence in Boeing.

PORTLAND SHOOTINGS

Portland Police say recent shootings are gang related

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police said they believe a recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.” KOIN reports police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of—on average—a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths and injuries. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations

HATE CRIME-STABBING

Oregon truck stop stabbing investigated as hate crime

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime. The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant Saturday morning when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by 26-year-old Nolan Strauss of Nebraska. Strauss, who is a white man, is a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney. Police said in a statement that the motive “leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime.”

PITINO-ADIDAS LAWSUIT

Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas. The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn’t release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “Nothing to add.” Adidas’ press office is closed for the holidays. Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville’s Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school’s acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.

ASIAN GIANT HORNET

Invasive Asian giant hornet found in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.

ANIMAL SHELTERS-TRANSPORTS

Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn’t want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.

AP-US-SAVING-SEAGRASS

Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Efforts to clean up U.S. waterways are helping bring back seagrass beds. The beds provide huge benefits to coastal environments and the creatures that live in them. From Boston to Tampa, researchers are finding that upgrades of municipal sewage plants have improved water quality and created an environment more welcoming to seagrass. Poor water quality had led to the demise and, in some cases, the disappearance of seagrass in coastal areas. Seagrass is often seen as a gauge of the health of marine ecosystems. While there are signs some seagrass is rebounding in the United States, the global picture is more mixed.