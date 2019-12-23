Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ASIAN GIANT HORNET

Invasive Asian giant hornet found in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.

LAKE PARK-COURT RULING

Idaho high court rules district does not own boat launch

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has upheld a lower court decision regarding ownership of a boat launch on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported the Dec. 11 ruling says the Eastside Highway District does not own the launch in Boothe Park in Coeur d’Alene. The highway district had appealed a decision establishing a boundary on the park’s east side. District administrators say the case has kept alive a debate over district and public access to the area. The state Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision that residents Gregory and Ellen Delavan own the launch.

ANIMAL SHELTERS-TRANSPORTS

Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn’t want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.

NORTHWEST STORM

Record rain, darkness: Seattle braces for floods, mudslides

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.

DEPUTY KILLED-CAR CRASH

Deputy dies in crash en route to domestic violence call

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in western Washington died when his patrol car crashed while he was on his way to back up other officers on an urgent domestic violence call. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office says 25-year-old Deputy Cooper Dyson died while en route to assist two fellow officers already dispatched to a Parkland home. They had asked for back up after arriving to the initial call reporting a young child had been assaulted and there were weapons in the home. Dyson is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.

AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE

Boeing crew capsule returning to Earth after aborted flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule is returning to Earth this weekend after its first test flight, its mission cut short by an improperly set clock on the spacecraft. Ground controllers are aiming for a Sunday morning touchdown in the New Mexico desert. The Starliner _ carrying no astronauts, only a test dummy _ was supposed to spend a week at the International Space Station. But the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit after launching Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The space station docking was scrapped, and managers decided to bring the spacecraft home as soon as possible.

AP-US-RANCHING-STANDOFF-GRAZING-PERMIT-LAWSUIT

Judge revokes grazing permit for ranchers pardoned by Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has revoked the grazing permit of two ranchers who were pardoned last year by President Donald Trump on an arson conviction for setting fire to federal lands. U.S. District Judge Michael Simon in Portland, Oregon, ruled Friday in the long-running case after hearing arguments from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. It has granted a 10-year grazing permit to Dwight and Steven Hammond after Trump’s pardon. The renewal prompted a coalition of environmental groups to sue. The Hammonds, a father and son who raise cattle near Diamond, Oregon, were convicted of arson in 2012 for setting a fire that burned about 140 acres.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Washington state lawmaker accused of terrorism won’t resign

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing Washington state legislator says he will not resign despite a report that contends he took part in “domestic terrorism” against the United States. The report says Republican Rep. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley traveled throughout the West in recent years meeting with far-right extremist groups and participating and even organizing anti-government activities. After the report was released Thursday, Shea was kicked out of the House GOP caucus and some began calling for his resignation. Shea says he is the victim of a sham investigation meant to silence those who stand up against attempts to disarm and destroy the United States.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest storm brings heavy rain, flooding, slides

SEATTLE (AP) — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings, disrupted train traffic and caused power outages. In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday for the Skokomish, Newaukum Tolt, Chehalis and Snoqualmie and flood watches were in effect for other rivers. Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 2.91 inches of rain. In Oregon, rainfall totals were approaching 5 inches in the Willapa Hills by early Friday and the Oregon Coast Range recorded more than 3 inches,

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-REPORT

Study looks at benefits and liabilities of Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A state report says four federal hydroelectric dams along the Snake River in Washington state bring both benefits and liabilities to the region, and there is no clear consensus on whether the giant structures should be removed or retained. The report released Friday says the dams are blamed by many for declining salmon runs in the Columbia-Snake river system. The salmon are a key food source for killer whales, which are also endangered. The four dams are Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite, and they are located on the Snake River between the Tri-Cities of Washington and Lewiston, Idaho.