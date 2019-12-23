WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boeing’s CEO is stepping down with no end in sight for a crisis that has enveloped the manufacturer and its marquee aircraft, the Max 737. By Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 780 words. AP Photos.

The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will be undergoing a physical. If Lynch passes the physical, the Seahawks are likely to sign him.

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are in a desperate place. A team that loves to run the ball has lost its top three running backs and its best offensive lineman to injuries. And they’re about to face their biggest game of the season in Week 17 that will decide the NFC West title. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

—CAR TABS-LATE RENEWAL: Washington state December car-tab renewal notices sent late.

—SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE-CUTS: Fears for dental program at Shoreline Community College.

—HAMMER ATTACK-SENTENCING: Man who used bat and hammer to attack girlfriend sentenced.