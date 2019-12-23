Washington meets Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington (9-2) vs. Hawaii (8-3)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington is set to face Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii earned a 67-63 win over UTEP in its most recent game, while Washington won easily 85-64 against Ball State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has averaged 18.5 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.3 points, seven rebounds and 4.4 assists. For the Huskies, Isaiah Stewart has averaged 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Jaden McDaniels has put up 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Drew Buggs has accounted for 40 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Rainbow Warriors are 5-0 when recording at least 10 offensive rebounds and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Huskies are 7-0 when turning the ball over 15 times or fewer and 2-2 when the team exceeds that total.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Washington’s Green has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 10 for 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged 9.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,