Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups concerned the Trump administration won’t defend an Obama administration-era policy on sage grouse protections are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Idaho ranchers. The 2015 policy included last-minute restrictions in key sage grouse habitat intended to prevent the bird from being listed under the Endangered Species Act. The ranchers sued in 2018, aiming for more grazing rights. The National Audubon Society and The Wilderness Society filed documents to defend the policy, saying they are important to the public interest.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little has appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat. Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise. Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former Democratic House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Rep. Ilana Rubel is replacing Erpelding as House minority leader.

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the recent deaths of two women are the first flu-related deaths of the season. The Idaho Press reports the department did not release the dates of their deaths, but said both women were older than 70. The department says in a statement that Idaho public health officials are responding to influenza outbreaks among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities. Idaho officials say 64 people died of flu-related causes from 2014 to 2019, with a majority of those over the age of 70.