Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A correctional officer at an Oregon women’s prison is accused of smuggling in heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to inmates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal agents arrested 31-year-old Richard Steven Alberts II, of Sherwood, Monday morning. He has been on paid leave from his job for the Oregon Department of Corrections since June. After his arrest Monday morning, he was placed on unpaid leave, according to his lawyer and the prosecutor.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some homeless campers have gone back to the Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, in a protest action – a week after a new ordinance took effect forcing dozens to move their tents downtown. The Oregon State Police said Monday they’ll seek “a reasonable and compassionate alternative to the illegal camping at the Capitol.” Authorities also said they’re working with the Oregon State Parks and homeless advocates. KOIN reports the ordinance took effect December 16.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham, Oregon. No injuries were reported. KOIN reports the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday Police say it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects.