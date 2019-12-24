Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.

SEATTLE (AP) — A bicyclist is suing the city of Bellingham, saying he was arrested for trying to complain about a parking enforcement officer who blocked a bike lane. David Morales filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. He said that two days after he rapped on a parking enforcement officer’s window to ask her not to park in the bike lane, he was arrested for intimidating a public servant. The lawsuit says the 2017 arrest violated his right to be free from unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Licensing says December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners five to six weeks late due to a new tax initiative. The Seattle Times reports the I-976 tax measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention. Officials say some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates. The Washington State Patrol says troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 27-year-old Washington state man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in a southeast Alaska village two years ago. Isaac Friday of Waitsburg, Washington, is charged in the 2017 death of 19-year-old Jade Williams. On the night of Aug. 15, 2017, Williams was found not breathing in her home in Kake, a city of 600 on Kupreanof Island about 95 miles southwest of Juneau. Deputies from the Walla Wall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested Friday in Dayton, Washington. Online Alaska court documents do not list Friday’s attorney.