Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch. The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as “Beast Mode” signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night. Lynch’s agent confirmed the deal. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. Coach Pete Carroll said earlier that reports are Lynch is in good shape. Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are suddenly desperate at running back. In the past 15 days the Seahawks have lost their top three rushers to injury. Chris Carson suffered a hip injury and C.J. Prosise broke his arm in Sunday’s loss to Arizona. Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 14 against the Rams. The situation is so dire the Seahawks have brought back Marshawn Lynch. It’s a troubling situation for a team that leans heavily on the run game. Seattle faces San Francisco in Week 17 with the winner taking the NFC West title.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans capitalized on Damian Lillard’s shooting struggles to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-94. Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and nine rebounds but Portland had its four-game winning streak snapped.

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaiah Stewart had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 21 Washington over Hawaii 72-61 in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals in Honolulu. Quade Green added 11 points and seven assists for the Huskies, who will play Houston for the tournament title on Wednesday. Jaden McDaniels had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Nahziah Carter chipped in with 10 points for Washington. Stewart made 13 of 21 shots from the field and finished with his fourth straight double-double.