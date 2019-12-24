Houston meets Washington in Diamond Head Classic

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Houston (9-3) vs. Washington (10-2)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Washington are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. Washington earned a 72-61 win over Hawaii in its most recent game, while Houston emerged with a 70-59 win against Georgia Tech in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Hinton has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington has an assist on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) over its past three contests while Houston has assists on 46 of 87 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent, ranking the Cougars third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Washington sits at just 25.8 percent (ranked 255th).

