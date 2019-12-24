Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-HATE CRIME-STABBING

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.

SAGE GROUSE LAWSUIT-IDAHO

Environmental groups aim to intervene in sage grouse lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two environmental groups concerned the Trump administration won’t defend an Obama administration-era policy on sage grouse protections are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Idaho ranchers. The 2015 policy included last-minute restrictions in key sage grouse habitat intended to prevent the bird from being listed under the Endangered Species Act. The ranchers sued in 2018, aiming for more grazing rights. The National Audubon Society and The Wilderness Society filed documents to defend the policy, saying they are important to the public interest.

LAWMAKER REPLACEMENT

Idaho governor appoints new House lawmaker for Boise area

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little has appointed Democrat Lauren Necochea to fill an Idaho House of Representatives seat. Necochea was one of three possibilities and the top choice the Democratic Legislative Committee for District 19 submitted last week to fill the vacancy representing an area in Boise. Necochea directs the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. Necochea replaces Mat Erpelding, the former Democratic House minority leader who resigned to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Rep. Ilana Rubel is replacing Erpelding as House minority leader.

FLU DEATHS

Idaho health department says 2 women died of influenza

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says the recent deaths of two women are the first flu-related deaths of the season. The Idaho Press reports the department did not release the dates of their deaths, but said both women were older than 70. The department says in a statement that Idaho public health officials are responding to influenza outbreaks among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities. Idaho officials say 64 people died of flu-related causes from 2014 to 2019, with a majority of those over the age of 70.

YELLOWSTONE BISON

Yellowstone bison given to tribes to help reduce slaughters

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — US officials are transferring 33 disease-free bison from Yellowstone National Park to an American Indian reservation in Montana as part of efforts to reduce the slaughter of bison that migrate from the park. The shipment included bison and descendants trapped by park administrators under an agreement with the state of Montana that’s intended to prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis. The bison were tested repeatedly during a Yellowstone-area quarantine run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure they were disease-free. Yellowstone has captured thousands of bison and sent them to slaughter for disease control over the past few decades.

HATE CRIME-STABBING

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime. The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant Saturday morning when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by 26-year-old Nolan Strauss of Nebraska. Strauss, who is a white man, is a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney. Police said in a statement that the motive “leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime.”