Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

Oregon man accused of hate-crime stabbing appears in court

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.

Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs for inmates

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A correctional officer at an Oregon women’s prison is accused of smuggling in heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to inmates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal agents arrested 31-year-old Richard Steven Alberts II, of Sherwood, Monday morning. He has been on paid leave from his job for the Oregon Department of Corrections since June. After his arrest Monday morning, he was placed on unpaid leave, according to his lawyer and the prosecutor.

Some homeless campers return to Salem’s Capitol Mall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some homeless campers have gone back to the Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, in a protest action – a week after a new ordinance took effect forcing dozens to move their tents downtown. The Oregon State Police said Monday they’ll seek “a reasonable and compassionate alternative to the illegal camping at the Capitol.” Authorities also said they’re working with the Oregon State Parks and homeless advocates. KOIN reports the ordinance took effect December 16.

Train crashes into stolen boat trailer

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham, Oregon. No injuries were reported. KOIN reports the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday Police say it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects.

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.

Portland Police say recent shootings are gang related

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Police said they believe a recent string of shootings is gang-related, and are worried about “retaliatory gun violence.” KOIN reports police did not specify which shootings were determined to have gang connections, but stated that the bureau has received reports of—on average—a shooting a day for the year of 2019. These shootings have resulted in deaths and injuries. The Gun Violence Reduction Team is deploying “enhanced patrols” and plans to collaborate with other law enforcement partners and organizations

Oregon truck stop stabbing investigated as hate crime

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in an eastern Oregon truck stop as a possible hate crime. The Ontario Police Department said Ronnell Hughes, who is a 48-year-old black man, was at an Arby’s Restaurant Saturday morning when he was stabbed multiple times in the neck by 26-year-old Nolan Strauss of Nebraska. Strauss, who is a white man, is a truck driver and remains in Malheur County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault and intimidation. It’s unclear if he’s represented by an attorney. Police said in a statement that the motive “leans heavily towards a racially motivated crime.”

Pitino, Adidas reach settlement; terms not disclosed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas. The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn’t release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “nothing to add.” Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville’s Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school’s acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.