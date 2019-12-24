Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-BOEING-CEO

Boeing ousts its CEO after two deadly 737 Max crashes

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.

AP-BELLINGHAM CYCLIST-LAWSUIT

Cyclist sues Bellingham, says arrest violated rights

SEATTLE (AP) — A bicyclist is suing the city of Bellingham, saying he was arrested for trying to complain about a parking enforcement officer who blocked a bike lane. David Morales filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday. He said that two days after he rapped on a parking enforcement officer’s window to ask her not to park in the bike lane, he was arrested for intimidating a public servant. The lawsuit says the 2017 arrest violated his right to be free from unreasonable seizure under the Fourth Amendment.

CAR TABS-LATE RENEWAL

Washington state December car-tab renewal notices sent late

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Licensing says December car-tab renewal notices were sent to vehicle owners five to six weeks late due to a new tax initiative. The Seattle Times reports the I-976 tax measure that passed in November caused December renewal notices to be sent late while the state waited for possible court intervention. Officials say some drivers might receive their bills after the December date by which the tabs should be affixed to rear license plates. The Washington State Patrol says troopers have been briefed on the licensing delay and will use appropriate discretion with outdated tabs.

SOUTHEAST ALASKA HOMICIDE

Washington state man charged in 2017 Alaska homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 27-year-old Washington state man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman in a southeast Alaska village two years ago. Isaac Friday of Waitsburg, Washington, is charged in the 2017 death of 19-year-old Jade Williams. On the night of Aug. 15, 2017, Williams was found not breathing in her home in Kake, a city of 600 on Kupreanof Island about 95 miles southwest of Juneau. Deputies from the Walla Wall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested Friday in Dayton, Washington. Online Alaska court documents do not list Friday’s attorney.

SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE-CUTS

Fears for dental program at Shoreline Community College

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, administrators at Shoreline Community College have begun a program-by-program review to decide which they will cut. Some fear a popular dental hygiene program could be eliminated entirely. The Seattle Times reports the Shoreline program attracts about 120 applicants each year but accepts just 24. In a campus budget update this month, Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts said every program remains under consideration for cuts.

COLLEGE BKB POLL

Gonzaga becomes season’s 6th team to hit No. 1 in AP Top 25

Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability at the top. The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted one week at No. 1. This is the first time there have been as many as six different teams at No. 1 before New Year’s Day. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83. Ohio State climbed to No. 2, followed by Louisville, Duke and Kansas. No. 25 Iowa is the only new addition this this week’s poll.

ASIAN GIANT HORNET

Invasive Asian giant hornet found in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials are warning about the Asian giant hornet, a new invasive species found in Washington state that can pack a powerful sting and be a threat to honeybees. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the bug was found in Blaine near the Canadian border in December. The state’s health officials are now warning people in the area to be on the lookout and avoid the hornets, which are typically an inch and half long with large yellow heads. The species isn’t usually interested in humans or animals but may sting if they or their ground nests are disturbed or threatened.

LAKE PARK-COURT RULING

Idaho high court rules district does not own boat launch

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Supreme Court ruling has upheld a lower court decision regarding ownership of a boat launch on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The Coeur d’Alene Press reported the Dec. 11 ruling says the Eastside Highway District does not own the launch in Boothe Park in Coeur d’Alene. The highway district had appealed a decision establishing a boundary on the park’s east side. District administrators say the case has kept alive a debate over district and public access to the area. The state Supreme Court affirmed the lower court decision that residents Gregory and Ellen Delavan own the launch.

ANIMAL SHELTERS-TRANSPORTS

Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn’t want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.

NORTHWEST STORM

Record rain, darkness: Seattle braces for floods, mudslides

SEATTLE (AP) — Record rainfall and darkness has hit Seattle as a major storm begins to lift across western Washington on the first day of winter, though the soaked region is still at risk for flooding, mudslides and avalanches. The National Weather Service said Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 3.25 inches of rain on Friday, making it the wettest Dec. 20 on record and the fifth rainiest day in city history. Friday also broke a record for measured sunlight, as the University of Washington recorded the lowest level of sun energy in 20 years.