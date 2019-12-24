UTEP, Boise State meet in Diamond Head Classic

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boise State (7-5) vs. UTEP (9-3)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 3:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State is taking on UTEP in the Diamond Head Classic. UTEP earned a 71-70 win over Ball State in its most recent game, while Boise State got an 85-69 win against Portland in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UTEP’s Bryson Williams has averaged 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.3 points. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 21.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alston has accounted for 47 percent of all Boise State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Miners. UTEP has an assist on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) across its past three outings while Boise State has assists on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Boise State offense has turned the ball over on 16.3 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 21.7 percent of all UTEP possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Miners are ranked 294th, nationally).

