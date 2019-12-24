WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at noon.

CHILD DIES-FLU

TACOMA, Wash. — A Pierce County child under the age of five died from flu-related complications according to the Tacoma Pierce Health Department, and doctors say it’s the same strain of virus that led to the death of a child in King County last week. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-BEAST IS BACK

RENTON, Wash. — When Marshawn Lynch played his last game for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed preposterous. Yet, here are the Seahawks getting ready to have Lynch potentially play a major role on Sunday against San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

FBN—GAME OF THE WEEK-ANALYSIS

SEATTLE — It took winning a Super Bowl title and celebrating that championship for Bobby Wagner to gain a bit of clarity. The Seattle Seahawks championship game that season really happened two weeks earlier in a unforgettable NFC championship game: Seattle 23, San Francisco 17. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 1,000 words. By 2 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—TANKER CRASH-PIER: No injuries reported in tanker collision at Washington pier.

—CWU-SECURITY: CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report.

—WSU STUDENT DEATH: Coroner report says WSU student died from alcohol poisoning.

—EARTHQUAKES-BRITISH COLUMBIA: 5 earthquakes strike British Columbia.