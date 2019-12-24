WA–Washington News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHILD DIES-FLU

TACOMA, Wash. — A Pierce County child under the age of five died from flu-related complications according to the Tacoma Pierce Health Department, and doctors say it’s the same strain of virus that led to the death of a child in King County last week. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-BEAST IS BACK

RENTON, Wash. — When Marshawn Lynch played his last game for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed preposterous. Yet, here are the Seahawks getting ready to have Lynch potentially play a major role on Sunday against San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 600 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

FBN—GAME OF THE WEEK-ANALYSIS

SEATTLE — It took winning a Super Bowl title and celebrating that championship for Bobby Wagner to gain a bit of clarity. The Seattle Seahawks championship game that season really happened two weeks earlier in a unforgettable NFC championship game: Seattle 23, San Francisco 17. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 1,000 words. By 2 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—CWU-SECURITY: CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report.

—EARTHQUAKES-BRITISH COLUMBIA: 5 earthquakes strike British Columbia.