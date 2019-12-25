Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem and Brooks vegetable processing plants owned by bankrupt NORPAC Foods could soon reopen after Lineage Logistics filed to purchase the company’s Oregon properties for $49 million, according to court records. The Statesman-Journal reports that a bankruptcy judge is scheduled to hear the petition for the proposed sale Jan. 14 in bankruptcy court in Portland. The sale would include NORPAC’s Willamette Valley processing facilities in Salem, Brooks and Stayton, along with the field shop in Quincy, Washington.

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, Oregon, early Tuesday morning. KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens. Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, Oregon, when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor. At his sentencing last week Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work releas

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted for rape in in Marion County, Oregon, in July has been arrested. KOIN reports that police in Woodburn arrested Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday. Authorities say he was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested. Police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn and spotted him at the scene. Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody. He’s being held at the Marion County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.