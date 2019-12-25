Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORT HARDY, Canada (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck a spot off the coast of British Columbia Tuesday. At 8:36 p.,m., the earthquake hit a spot 182 kilometers (113 miles) west of Port Hardy, a town of about 4,100 people, the agency said. It had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.) On Monday, a series of five earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.8 to 6.0 were recorded Monday in British Columbia. Four of the five quakes were recorded as striking primarily on Vancouver Island and at the northern end of Victoria Island in Port Alice and Port Hardy.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder and assault in the double shooting of her roommates earlier this month. KOMO reports that Beverly Jenne is being held on $1 million bail and will be booked into jail when she is released form a Tacoma hospital. Police report that dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in her 30s around 1 a.m. on Dec. 19 saying she had been shot in her home. Officers arrived to find two women in their 30s shot — one was dead. The other victim, her sister, survived. Jenne’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February. The Yakima-Herald Republic reports that the supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing has ousted its CEO over the 737 Max crisis that has engulfed the vaunted American aircraft manufacturer. The company said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will depart immediately and the board’s current chairman, David Calhoun, will become CEO on Jan. 13. Boeing’s Max has been grounded worldwide after two crashes — one off the coast of Indonesia in 2018, the other in Ethiopia last March — killed 346 people in all. Boeing is still struggling to get the grounded Max flying again, but Muilenburg could get $39 million in severance, stock and bonuses, according to a Boeing securities filing.