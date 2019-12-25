Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch last played a game for the Seattle Seahawks in January 2016. But Lynch was back on Seattle’s practice field on Tuesday. He return after nearly four years was a spark for a team still reeling from last week’s 27-13 loss to Arizona. The Seahawks lost running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries against the Cardinals. The need at running back was so great that Lynch and Robert Turbin were both signed. The question is how much Lynch can provide when Seattle faces San Francisco for the NFC West title.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to start a game at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field, one of the toughest and noisiest places for opponents to play in the NFL. The stakes couldn’t be higher for Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, who would earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win. If 49ers lose, they would be a wild card. Coach Kyle Shanahan says the crowd noise will be similar to what Garoppolo experienced in a win at New Orleans earlier this season.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA’s annual showcase day has arrived. Christmas brings its annual basketball gift of five games. NBA champion Toronto plays host to Boston in the opener. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Philadelphia next. The third game is Houston at Golden State. Then it’ll be the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers. And the finale sees New Orleans heading to Denver.

SEATTLE (AP) — As part of its celebration of its 100th season, the NFL is designating a Game of the Week, each chosen to highlight a classic matchup. For this week, it’s the 49ers-Seahawks game. To mark each Game of the Week, the AP will be reprinting its story of a classic matchup in the rivalry. This week it’s the Seattle Seahawks’ 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Jan. 19, 2014.