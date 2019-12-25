Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VEGETABLE PROCESSING PLANTS-SALE

Company poised to purchase NORPAC’s facilities

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem and Brooks vegetable processing plants owned by bankrupt NORPAC Foods could soon reopen after Lineage Logistics filed to purchase the company’s Oregon properties for $49 million, according to court records. The Statesman-Journal reports that a bankruptcy judge is scheduled to hear the petition for the proposed sale Jan. 14 in bankruptcy court in Portland. The sale would include NORPAC’s Willamette Valley processing facilities in Salem, Brooks and Stayton, along with the field shop in Quincy, Washington.

BUS-PEDESTRIAN KILLED

Bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham, Oregon, early Tuesday morning. KOIN reports the deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Police say the out-of-service TriMet bus was traveling south suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Both streets were closed in both directions while the scene was investigated.

MAN SENTENCED

Man sentenced to 14 months for raping teens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens. Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, Oregon, when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor. At his sentencing last week Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work releas

RAPES-ARREST

Suspect arrested in 2 rape cases in Marion County

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — A man wanted for rape in in Marion County, Oregon, in July has been arrested. KOIN reports that police in Woodburn arrested Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday. Authorities say he was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested. Police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn and spotted him at the scene. Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody. He’s being held at the Marion County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

BC-HATE CRIME-STABBING

Oregon man accused of hate-crime stabbing appears in court

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing another man in a racist attack at an Oregon truck stop has made an initial court appearance. Malheur County Circuit Court records show 29-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss appeared Monday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, bias crime and unlawful use of a weapon. His case has been referred to a grand jury. Ontario police say Strauss, a commercial truck driver from Nebraska, attacked Ronnell Hughes, a 48-year-old black man, and stabbed him several times in the neck at an Arby’s Restaurant on Saturday morning.

CORRECTIONS OFFICER ARRESTED

Correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs for inmates

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A correctional officer at an Oregon women’s prison is accused of smuggling in heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to inmates. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports federal agents arrested 31-year-old Richard Steven Alberts II, of Sherwood, Monday morning. He has been on paid leave from his job for the Oregon Department of Corrections since June. After his arrest Monday morning, he was placed on unpaid leave, according to his lawyer and the prosecutor.

SALEM-HOMELESS CAMPERS

Some homeless campers return to Salem’s Capitol Mall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some homeless campers have gone back to the Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, in a protest action – a week after a new ordinance took effect forcing dozens to move their tents downtown. The Oregon State Police said Monday they’ll seek “a reasonable and compassionate alternative to the illegal camping at the Capitol.” Authorities also said they’re working with the Oregon State Parks and homeless advocates. KOIN reports the ordinance took effect December 16.

TRAIN-BOAT TRAILER

Train crashes into stolen boat trailer

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a TriMet MAX train collided with a boat trailer in Gresham, Oregon. No injuries were reported. KOIN reports the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday Police say it was a stolen boat that someone left on the tracks, but there are no suspects.